KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Kalamazoo police are asking the public for help to find an armed man who robbed a bank on Wednesday.
At about 1:36 p.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) officers responded to the 1700 block of South Westnedge Avenue for a reported robbery at PNC Bank.
No injuries were reported.
KDPS is asking for the public's help to find the suspect.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, with facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes.
The suspect was armed with a handgun.
The public should not approach the suspect but is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139.
Information may also be provided anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the P3Tips app or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.
PNC Bank is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.