KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Kalamazoo police are asking the public for help to find an armed man who robbed a bank on Wednesday.

At about 1:36 p.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) officers responded to the 1700 block of South Westnedge Avenue for a reported robbery at PNC Bank.

No injuries were reported.

KDPS is asking for the public's help to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, with facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

The suspect was armed with a handgun.

The public should not approach the suspect but is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139.