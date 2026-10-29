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Babies in NICU at Trinity Health Grand Rapids celebrate Halloween

Trinity Health Grand Rapids
Trinity Health Grand Rapids
Trinity Health Grand Rapids
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Some of Grand Rapids' tiniest patients are celebrating their first Halloween in style.

Nurses at Trinity Health Grand Rapids have handmade costumes for babies in the NICU, including Princess Peach, Barbie and even a little dragon.

The costumes are designed so the babies can celebrate without interrupting their care.

Nurses also gave families the costumes and printed photos to help them remember the special milestone.

Check out the photos below:

Trinity Health Grand Rapids
Trinity Health Grand Rapids
Trinity Health Grand Rapids
Trinity Health Grand Rapids
Trinity Health Grand Rapids

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