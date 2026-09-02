Authorities searching for missing 81-year-old Allegan County man with Alzheimer’s

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding an endangered missing man from Allegan County who has Alzheimer's disease.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday to a home near Lilly Court and 140th Avenue in Salem Township for a report of a missing person. Investigators identified the man as 81-year-old Paul Hardin.

Family members last saw Hardin around 1:50 p.m. when he drove away in a family member's vehicle, deputies said. Authorities believe he may be traveling toward the West Olive area in Ottawa County or possibly Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The vehicle Hardin was driving is said to be a black 2019 Honda Pilot with Michigan license plate 4PAY50. He was last seen wearing a white and gray shirt, blue jeans, and a welding cap. Anyone who sees Hardin or the vehicle is asked to contact Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

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