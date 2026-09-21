ArtPrize addresses social media rumors about AI, voting app

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize is pushing back on rumors spreading on social media about its voting app and artificial intelligence policies.

Organizers of the festival and competition say people are confusing their Grand Rapids-based voting app partner, FlockX, with the unrelated surveillance company Flock Safety.

ArtPrize said FlockX "exists solely to help attendees navigate exhibits and cast verified, fair votes."

Organizers say location reporting is in place to ensure votes are cast by people who actually attend the festival.

ArtPrize is also denying rumors about artificial intelligence. Organizers say fully AI-created art is not allowed in the competition.

Leaders say they plan to review all competition rules after this year's event is over.

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