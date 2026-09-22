ALL ABOARD THE GRAVY TRAIN!: Michigan Street Poutine Week back in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Michigan Street Corridor Improvement Authority is bringing back its sixth annual Poutine Week, running Sept. 16-27, with local restaurants offering creative takes on the classic Canadian comfort dish.

15 Michigan Street restaurants are participating this year:

Grand Coney

7 Monks

Birch Lodge

Elbow Room

The Friesian

Duke's Social House

Glass House

Kaffiene

Bob's Bar

Logan's Alley

Toasted Pickle

American Legion Post 459

Vandermill

Taco Borracho

Pauly's Wine Experience



Visitors to participating restaurants can pick up a Poutine Week Passport when the event kicks off. Guests who visit at least 4 locations, collect a stamp at each, and cast a vote for a standout poutine dish can pick up a free Poutine Week t-shirt at 7 Monks.

Poutine Week saw more than a 60% increase in sales from 2024 to 2025, with 873 unique votes collected in 2025. Past winners include:

2025 — The Friesian

2024 — Kaffeine Place

2023 — Duke's

2022 — Kaffeine Place

2021 — 7 Monks GR

Community members can also ride the Poutine Week Trolley, known as "The Gravy Train," along Michigan Street. Riders can visit participating businesses and enjoy entertainment, drinks, and more.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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