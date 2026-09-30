A 62-year-old woman dies in Ottawa County two-car crash; 3 others hospitalized

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 62-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash in Ottawa County on Sept. 29.

Deputies say a GMC Acadia was speeding on Butternut Drive when it crashed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee turning onto James Street.

The woman who died was a passenger in the Jeep. Three other people in the Jeep were taken to the hospital, including a 1-year-old child and a man who was airlifted.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the sheriff's office.

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