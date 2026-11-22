An 87-year-old woman died after a vehicle crashed into a retirement community building in Kentwood on Saturday evening.

The Kentwood Police Department said officers responded to Clark Retirement at 2431 Forest Hill Avenue just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Two women, ages 87 and 85, were struck by the vehicle and taken to local hospitals. The 87-year-old was later pronounced dead, while the 85-year-old remains in serious condition.

Police said the driver, a 28-year-old man, fled the scene but was later located in the area and taken into custody.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.