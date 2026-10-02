77-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. (WXMI) — A 77-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she was hit by a vehicle while walking in Lowell on September 28.

The Lowell Police Department said the woman and a 65-year-old man were crossing West Main Street in a crosswalk that evening when they were struck by a 69-year-old driver.

Both pedestrians were transported to a local hospital, where the woman later died. Police have identified the victim as Joanne Thompson Lucas of Lowell.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

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