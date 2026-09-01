7-year-old Indiana boy dies after water rescue at Silver Beach County Park in Saint Joseph

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A 7-year-old boy from Indiana has died after a water rescue at Silver Beach County Park in Saint Joseph.

First responders rushed to the park just before 9 p.m. Monday after the child was reported missing after last being seen in the water.

The Coast Guard and local crews searched for more than an hour before finding the boy near the shore. Crews immediately started CPR and other life-saving measures.

An ambulance transported the child to Corewell Health Lakeland, where he died.

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