The Barry County Sheriff's Office said a 66-year-old woman died after losing control and hitting a tree in Yankee Springs Township on Friday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on M 179 Highway, east of Yankee Springs Rd., around 7:45 a.m.

Deputies say the 66-year-old woman from Woodland, Mich., was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 when she lost control, ran off the highway and struck a tree.

Officials said that emergency crews provided lifesaving efforts, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and deputies say speed and weather conditions are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

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