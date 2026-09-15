4 people in custody after fleeing serious crash in Zeeland Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — Four people are in custody after fleeing the scene of a serious crash in Zeeland Township.

An iPhone alert first warned deputies about the wreck on Byron Road, near the eastbound I-196 exit ramp on Monday night.

Investigators say a pickup truck pulling a trailer turned in front of a Porsche. The Porsche then crashed into the truck.

A helicopter rushed the 23-year-old Porsche driver to a Grand Rapids hospital in critical condition.

The four people inside the pickup truck ran from the scene. Deputies used a drone and police dogs to track them down.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.

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