33-year-old man shot in Wyoming, police investigating

WYOMING, Mich. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Wyoming early Sunday morning, police say.

The shooting happened around 1:05 a.m. on S. Division Avenue near 36th Street.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 33-year-old Grand Rapids man who had been shot. Officers provided aid at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is stable condition.

No arrests were made as of Sunday morning. Suspect information wasn't immediately released. Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Police Department at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

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