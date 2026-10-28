3 killed in 2 separate crashes in West Michigan on Tuesday

Three people are dead after two separate crashes in West Michigan on Tuesday in Oceana County and Cass County.

The first crash happened in Mason Township around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. A 77-year-old woman was going east on Mason St. and failed to yield to the right of way when she was stopped.

her vehicle was struck by a Toyota SUV who was traveling south on Calvin Center Rd. The 77-year-old woman died from her injuries in the crash.

In Oceana County, the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in the area of W. Webster Rd. in Grant Township.

Deputies say two vehicles were traveling when the struck nearly head-on. The driver of one vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Austin Martinez from New Era, and the other driver was identified as Graciela Esqueda, 64, from Shelby.

Both drivers were pinned in their respective vehicles and the jaws of life had to be used. Both drivers were killed in the crash.

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