2 injured after crash near Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Oshtemo Township not far from Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo County Sherrif's say the crash happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning on West KL Avenue near Cooper Beach Boulevard.

A 2019 Chevy with two Kalamazoo residents inside was determined to have been involved in the crash.

The car driven by a 30-year-old man was heading west at a high rate of speed and had entered a curve when it lost control and hit a tree which overturned.

Investigators believe the car involved in the crash was also used in a seperate hit-&-run accident on Howard Street near Western Michigan University minutes before.

The man was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. A 31-year-old woman passenger was also taken to the hospital and is being treated for critical, life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's are still investigating the crash. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100