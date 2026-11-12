OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old student is in the Oceana County Jail, accused of threatening Walkerville High School.

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18-year-old arrested after threat against Walkerville High School

Oceana County Undersheriff Ryan Schiller said deputies were called to the school just before classes started Nov. 6 after school administrators reported a threat against the school, its students, and its staff.

Daren Bower

After interviewing students and others, deputies arrested Kaleb Lee Anderson. He is an online student who also attends some classes in person. Schiller said the arrest went without incident.

Oceana County Sheriff's Office

Anderson was arraigned Nov. 9 on a charge of making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against schools. He is being held in the Oceana County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Investigators say they don’t believe students were in danger that day. They have not said what prompted the threat.

Daren Bower

“Schools across not only Michigan but across the country are taking these threats really seriously as well as law enforcement and the judicial system. And speaking with our prosecuting attorney, this was the decision that was made for that day in the interest of safety,” Schiller said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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