16-year-old boy in possession of a rifle taken into custody by Battle Creek police

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 16-year-old was taken into custody early Sunday after he was caught with a rifle by police, a spokesperson with the Battle Creek Police Department said Monday.

The incident happened at approximately 2:05 a.m. Sunday near an apartment complex on Freedom Lane and Carl Avenue.

A police officer was on foot patrol when he encountered several people outside the complex, describing the teen’s behavior as “consistent with being armed,” a news release states.

During a pat-down for weapons, the officer discovered the rile and took the teen into custody, according to the release.

Battle Creek PD officials said an 18-year-old man interfered with the officer during the arrest, and police issued him a citation and released him.

A crowd gathered during the incident, and additional officers responded.

Officers stabilized the scene without further incident, according to the release. No injuries were reported.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to the Calhoun County Juvenile Detention Facility on a weapons offense.

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