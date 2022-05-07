Watch
15-year-old hospitalized after shooting

Posted at 4:12 AM, May 07, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy from Kalamazoo is hospitalized after he was shot early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 on James Street near Portage Street in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers arrived on the scene and found evidence of a shooting but no suspects or victims were located at the time.

The 15-year-old arrived at the hospital around 2:30 with a gunshot wound. He was treated for his injuries and is in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation and officers still do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.

