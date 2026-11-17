Health officials say there are 12 confirmed measles cases in St. Joseph and Hillsdale counties as of Tuesday, Nov. 17.

According to the county health officials, there are six in each county. They are working closely with the Michigan Department of Health and Human services to investigate the cases.

There are two public exposure sites that have been identified. They are:

Thursday, November 5, 2026 between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Three Rivers Health – Emergency Department Waiting Area

701 S. Health Parkway

Three Rivers, Michigan

Monday, November 2, 2026 between 1:15 p.m. and 5 p.m.

WellNow Urgent Care

1069 S. Centerville Road

Sturgis, Michigan

If you were present at these locations during the listed times and are not vaccinated, please call 269-273-2161, ext. 241 as soon as possible.

“Measles spreads easily, but vaccination offers strong protection,” said Dr. Karen Luparello, Medical Director. “We encourage residents to check their vaccination records and contact us if they have questions or concerns.”

The CDC recommends children get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 through 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age. Children can receive the second dose earlier as long as it is at least 28 days after the first dose. Adults who do not have evidence of immunity should get at least one dose of MMR vaccine. Pregnant women should not get MMR vaccine.

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