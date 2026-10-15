1 person hospitalized after ammonia leak at building in Wyoming

One person was hospitalized and a building was evacuated after an ammonia leak on Wednesday night in Wyoming.

According to the Wyoming Fire Department, crews were called to the 2500 block of Buchanan Ave. around 8:30 p.m. for an ammonia leak.

Officials say it was determined that there was a small leak due to a pressure relief valve activating. They evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution.

One person was transportation to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire department said it was assisted by the Grand Rapids Fire Department HAZMAT team, Kent County Emergency Management and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Crews have cleared the scene and there is no hazard to the community.

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