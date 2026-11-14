HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that killed a 64-year-old woman and seriously injured two other people in Hastings Township on Friday.

The crash happened on Friday, Nov. 13, just before 6:30 p.m. near South Charlton Park and East Center roads.

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1 dead, 2 seriously injured following head-on crash in Hastings Township

The sheriff’s office said a 46-year-old man from Nashville was traveling south on Charlton Park Road when his vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into another vehicle head-on.

The driver of that vehicle, a 64-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 46-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. However, the sheriff’s office said that drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the woman who was killed in the crash.

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