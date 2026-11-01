1 dead, 2 injured in related crashes in Calhoun County

One person has died and two other people were injured after two separate crashes that were related to each other in Calhoun County early Saturday morning.

Deputies say they responded around 4:45 a.m. for a crash in Marengo Township near B Drive North and 20 1/2 Mile Road.

A vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree, deputies say. Shortly after, a second vehicle hit the first one.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver of the first car pinned beneath the vehicle. They say the driver was conscious and communicating with them. A passenger was found unresponsive in the back seat.

Deputies and the Marengo Township Fire Department started life-saving efforts. Marshall Ambulance arrived shortly after to care for the victims.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson with serious injuries that weren't life threatening.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Marshall Police Department also responded.

The crashes remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Ben Hess at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

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