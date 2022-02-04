Judge rules ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith will face trial

(WXYZ) — A judge has ruled that former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith will stand trial on embezzlement and public corruption charges.

Judge Cynthia Arvant ruled there was probable cause to sustain the charges and sent the case on to the next stage.

Smith resigned 2 years ago after being charged with 10 felonies by the state attorney general including forgery and running a criminal enterprise.

Watch the arguments here:

The evidence presented during several hearings is Smith misused some $600,000 in drug and drunk driving forfeiture funds and kept them in four off-book bank accounts over several years.

Assistant Prosecutor Derek Miller is also charged with conspiracy and misconduct in office. He was also bound over for trial.

Arvant from Oakland County presided over the case. Arraignment on the charges in circuit court was set for February 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Smith faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Smith also pleaded guilty in a related federal case of obstruction of justice.

Sentencing in that case is set for February 16.

