John Ball Zoo celebrating first birthday for pygmy hippo Hugo on Thursday

The John Ball Zoo is celebrating the first birthday for Hugo, a pygmy hippo born on Sept. 3, 2025.

According to the zoo, it will be a "Pickle Hippo Party," and feature pickle-themed decorations, free pickle stickers, special pickle-inspired food and beverage offerings and more.

Watch below: Hugo the baby Pygmy Hippo makes his debut at John Ball Zoo

Hugo the baby Pygmy Hippo makes his debut at John Ball Zoo

Guests are also encouraged to wear their favorite green or pickle-themed attire.

"Our favorite little hippo, Hugo, is turning ONE! We’re going to relish the moment by making his birthday wish come true… by giving him a ginormous toy pickle," the zoo said. "Every birthday deserves an unforgettable gift, and for a growing hippo like Hugo, that means a larger-than-life pickle to explore, play with, and enjoy. We’re inviting our community to help make his birthday extra special by contributing to his birthday celebration."

Hugo was born in the evening hours of Sept. 3, 2025, to Penelope. He made his debut to the public in late October.

Hugo was born at 11 pounds, and by November, he was already up to around 60 pounds!

There are fewer than 3,000 pygmy hippos left in the wild.