KALAMAZOO, MICH — A jury has convicted Jasper Jay Hopkins, 45, of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shondell Devon Kellumn, 32.

Kellumn was shot and killed on Nov. 9, 2024, in the 1300 block of Portage Street in Kalamazoo. A second victim received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the incident.

Hopkins also was convicted of three counts of felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 12, 2027, by Judge Rebecca J. D’Angelo.

“We hope this verdict brings some measure of closure to Shondell’s family, who have waited a long time for this day,” said Kalamazoo Public Safety Capt. Danielle Guilds.

