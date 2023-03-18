Izzo's 25-year streak is older than all but one of his players

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has made the NCAA tournament for 25 straight years. The streak is older than all of his players except graduate student Jason Whitens, who is also 25 years old.

"It's been 25 years and I'm 25 years old. So the first time he made the tournament was in 1998 around my birthday, so ever since I've been born we've made the tournament. So there must be something with it," Whitens said.

Izzo's own son wasn't even born yet.

"I was born a few months after the national championship (in 2000)," Senior Steven Izzo said.

While Tom Izzo has had success in this building during his career, there are guys on his team who are walking into their first NCAA Tournament.

"It's unreal. You grow up wanting to be here, but you never really know what it's going to be like until you get here," Freshman Carson Cooper said.

"From video games and stuff, seeing players it's been good," Freshman Tre Holloman said.

For Michigan State and Tom Izzo to reach a ninth final four, the run will start Friday against USC.

