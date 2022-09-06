Here's when fall colors are expected to peak across Michigan in 2022

We're already off to a great start in September, and some fall-like temperatures have happened over Labor Day weekend. With that, many people are looking forward to fall, and the fall colors that happen throughout Michigan in late September into October.

SmokyMountains.com has once again released its fall foliage prediction map, which is an interactive map that shows when fall colors are expected to peak across the U.S.

According to the map, most of the Lower Peninsula will have "minimal" color on Sept. 12, with some areas in the U.P. having "patchy color."

Jumping ahead two weeks to Sept. 26, some of the U.P. in the western and eastern areas will be "near peak," while most of the Lower Peninsula and the central U.P. will be "partial."

By Oct. 10, it's expected that most of the state will be in "peak color" besides some areas of the U.P. that will be past peak, and most of the northern part of the U.S. will be past peak by Oct. 24.