Gas prices see slight decrease in Michigan, still well above average

(WXYZ) — Gas prices dropped slightly in Michigan compared to last week. According to AAA Michigan, prices are down 2 cents.
Drivers are now paying an average of $3.31 per gallon, which is 15 cents more than last month and $1.31 more than this time last year.
In metro Detroit, the average gas price increased to $3.31 per gallon, 2 cents more than last week and $1.20 more than this time last month.
Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks and demand fell, but crude oil prices remain high – above $80 a barrel, the main culprit for rising prices.
“Despite a decrease in demand, high crude prices above $80 a barrel continue to keep pump prices elevated,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.
- Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.37), Saginaw ($3.34), Lansing ($3.34)
- Least expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.28), Jackson ($3.28), Flint ($3.30)