Gas prices in Michigan jump another 9 cents overnight nearing $4 per gallon

(WXYZ) — Gas prices jumped once again in Michigan overnight, bringing the average price of gas to nearly $4 per gallon, a massive increase from last week.

AAA said the statewide average is now $3.83 per gallon, with prices jumping 9 cents overnight.

On Thursday, the average was $3.74 per gallon, and a week ago, the average was $3.44 per gallon, meaning prices have jumped nearly 40 cents in a week.

If you use diesel, you're paying even more. The statewide average is now $4.26 per gallon, up 13 cents from just yesterday and up 36 cents from a week ago.

While it's not predicted in metro Detroit, experts are saying prices could hit $5 per gallon in the coming weeks for many cities. We're already seeing some sky-high prices in some places on the west coast.

For the first time ever, gas is going for $5 per gallon on average in LA County, and people living in the Bay Area of California are feeling it too, with prices average $5.05 per gallon.

In Portland, Oregon, one station was selling gas for nearly $6.30 per gallon, meaning it would cost about $75 to fill up a 12-gallon tank.

The higher price at the pump is pushing President Joe Biden's administration into a delicate balancing act.

Despite the surge, some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want even tougher restrictions on Russian supplies.

"I'm all for that. Ban it. Ban the oil coming from Russia," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"He looks at this through is how can we maximize impact on President Putin while minimizing it on the American people," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki added.

Experts say banning Russian oil may not make much of a difference since major companies like BP and Shell have already cut ties with Russia.