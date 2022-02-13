Watch
Full list: Multiple freeway crashes, closures reported across metro Detroit

Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 16:41:32-05

(WXYZ) — Multiple freeway accidents have been reported across metro Detroit Sunday afternoon as snow falls in the area.

I-696 WB near Orchard Lake is closed due to an accident estimated to involve around 20 vehicles, according to MDOT.

Drivers were sharing videos of the accident, showing multiple vehicles stopped:

Other freeway closures have been reported in metro Detroit:

  • WB I-696 at Hoover is currently closed in Macomb County due to a crash
  • EB I-96 at M-39 is currently closed in Wayne County due to a crash
  • EB and WB I-94 ramps to WB I-696 in Macomb County is closed due to a crash
  • EB I-96 express after M-39
  • EB and WB I-696 are closed due to traffic accidents in Oakland County.

This is a photograph of the accident in Macomb County near Hoover:

Michigan State Police are advising drivers to slow down and say if you are involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the freeway, you should stay in your vehicle with your seatbelt fastened.

For a real-time traffic map, head over to wxyz.com/traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated here on wxyz.com.

