Firefighter to walk across Michigan to raise awareness for first responders battling cancer

(WXYZ) — Joe Warne, a Macomb Township firefighter, is kicking off his walk across Michigan to raise awareness for first responders battling cancer.

We spoke to him on Thursday morning just before he was set to kick of his 140-mile walk.

The walk started at the Macomb Township fire station on 21 Mile Rd., and he will walk to the Cascade Township Fire Department in Ada, Michigan.

According to Neighbors United, firefighters are 25% more likely to contract cancer due to their job than any other profession. In 2019, it became the number one killer of firefighters.

People can follow along and support Joe on the Neighbors United Facebook page and the Neighbors United website.