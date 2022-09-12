Eastern Michigan University and faculty reach contract agreement

Eastern Michigan University and the faculty union announced late Sunday night both sides had come to an agreement on a new contract. This means that the faculty strike is over, and that faculty will be returning to the classroom today. The full schedule of classes will take place beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The announcement comes after what the university calls a marathon bargaining session between both sides that lasted late into the evening on Saturday and Sunday. The university says details about the agreement will be provided at a later time.