DTW North Terminal becoming Warren Cleage Evans Terminal in April

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The name of the North Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport will be changing.

Starting April 4, the terminal will be renamed Warren Cleage Evans Terminal. It’s being renamed in honor of Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans.

The new name was approved by the Wayne County Airport Authority Board of Directors in June 2021.

“Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans is a dedicated public servant who has transformed our region for the better and we’re pleased the WCAA Board decided to name our terminal after him,” WCAA Chief Executive Officer Chad Newton said in a statement. “Following the renaming, we will begin refreshing the appearance and functionality of the terminal to improve the customer experience. We’re looking forward to beginning this new chapter in Detroit Metropolitan Airport’s story.”

The terminal opened in 2008 as the Smith and Berry terminals retired as passenger facilities.

On April 4, there will be a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. in the ticket lobby on the Departures Level. A special sign honoring Evans will be unveiled. A reception will follow.

“This is truly an honor, and I would like to thank everyone who made this possible,” Evans said in a statement. “I have dedicated my life to public service, and I have always believed that you don’t get into this line of work for the awards or recognition. Public service is about serving the public. But I must say that it does feel good to know that others appreciate what I have been trying to do for all these years.”

Signage will be modified in and around the airport over the next few weeks, officials said.