Downriver police departments competing in sledding competition on Thursday

(WXYZ) — Nine local police departments are going head to head at Civic Center Park in Woodhaven.

The Woodhaven, Allen Park, Brownstown, Trenton, Southgate, Taylor, Melvindale and two other police departments will meet 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a sled-off!

It started on Wednesday afternoon when Woodhaven police posted on Facebook about a sledding hill and said, "This will be the spot to be in a few hours! Allen Park Police Department wanna bring a sled and race on our 'Hill?'"

Allen Park accepted the challenge, and quickly it grew to nine different police departments by early Thursday afternoon.

Several businesses have also jumped in to help.

Police said Motor City Canoe Rental at Oakwoods Metropark will donate the tubes, Kekoa Brew Co. will have coffee and hot cocoa, and Bierhaven will provide lunch for the winning department.