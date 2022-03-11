Detroit schools officer dies after intervening in fight near Henry Ford High School

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit Public Schools Community District police officer has died after intervening in a fight near Henry Ford High School Thursday afternoon, investigators said.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Vaughan Avenue and Trojan Street on the city's west side.

After responding to the fight, the officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The situation leading up to the officer’s death is unclear at this time.

The Detroit Police Department is handling the investigation as a homicide, a spokesperson told 7 Action News.

We are working to learn more details and will provide that information as it becomes available.