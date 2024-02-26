Delta adds second total solar eclipse flight to Detroit, this time from Dallas

(WXYZ) — Due to popular demand, Delta Air Lines has added a second special flight for the total solar eclipse, once again landing in Detroit.

According to Delta, flight 1010 will depart from Dallas-Fort Worth at 12:30 p.m. CT and arrive in Detroit at 4:20 p.m. ET.

It's the second path-of-totality flight after they announced DL1218 from Austin to Detroit last week.

As of 11:15 a.m. Monday, Main Cabin seats were going for $739, Comfort+ for $809 and First Class for $1,150.

According to the airline, DL1010 will be operated on the Airbus A321neo, a larger plane than the A220-300 being flown from Austin.

This flight will have 132 main cabin seats, 42 Delta Comfort+ seats and 20 first class seats.

Delta said the searches for flights between AUS-DTW spiked more than 1,500% after the announcement last week.

