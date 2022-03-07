Daughter of Michigan man running for state house seat: 'Do not vote for my dad'

(WXYZ) — The daughter of a Michigan man running for a state house seat is asking people not to vote her father.

In a tweet, Stephanie Regan, who is the daughter of Robert Regan, said, "if you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone."

Robert is running as a Republican for Michigan's 73rd Congressional District on the west side of the state.

Stephanie confirmed her identity to The Daily Dot.

Robert posted a statement on Facebook that said in part, "I am happy that she feels confident enough in our relationship to express her opposing thoughts so publicly," adding that he loves his children, and "we may not always agree on 'what is best,' but, their best, is my goal."

According to the Hill, Robert was not surprised by the tweet and said it stems from their differences over a variety of issues, including white privilege and Black Lives Matter.

“A lot of students when they go off to these liberal university campuses, like the University of Colorado, the University of Texas and Austin — and she went to the University of Colorado in Boulder — and you know, they just kind of get sucked into this Marxist, communist ideology and she and I just don’t see eye to eye when it comes to the whole socialism, communism, Marxist philosophy,” he told The Hill.