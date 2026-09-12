Second arrest made in 2023 Kalamazoo murder and armed robbery case, 21-year-old facing charges

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says that a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of Alexander Shucster, 20, back in 2023.

In a news release Friday, KDPS said Dariyon Mills-Wright was taken into custody on multiple charges, including alleged felony murder and armed robbery.

On September 4, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office issued the eight-count warrant for Mills-Wright's arrest.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting along Hays Park Avenue in June of 2023. When they arrived, they found Schuster suffering from a gunshot wound; he would later die at the hospital.

Judge Hemingway arraigned Mills-Wright Friday and set a $10,000 bond. Police say Damarqus Mills, 22, a second suspect in this case, was sentenced in June 2026 to 18 to 30 years in prison on an armed robbery conviction related to the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139 to speak with a Detective.

Information can also be provided anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the “P3Tips” app, or online at http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com/