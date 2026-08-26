Man accused of causing deadly M-46 crash that killed two teens now faces murder charges

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Brian Nowicki, 49, now faces two second-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly crash on M-46 in Montcalm County that killed two teenage parents.

The Montcalm County Prosecutor's Office filed the charges months after Latrese McFerrin and Mark Pettengill, both 17, were killed when Nowicki allegedly drove under the influence and struck the sedan they were riding in, pushing it into the path of 2 oncoming SUVs.

Mark's sister told our Giselle Valentin how often Mark would make her laugh and that he was always the one to step up and take care of little kids in the family.

Learn more about the case in the video player below

Michigan State Police detectives say Nowicki had a blood alcohol level of .334 at the time of the crash.

According to court testimony, an MSP trooper found Nowicki in a ditch off M-46 near Derby Road with a bottle of Jim Beam whiskey. The trooper said Nowicki became aggressive when he tried to remove the bottle and started resisting after he was told he was being detained.

MSP says the crash report shows Nowicki was driving around 114 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Court documents show that while on westbound M-46, Nowicki attempted to pass a slower-moving car but did not check whether the eastbound lane was clear. He said he cut back over and struck the rear of the slower car, causing the crash.

According to the Law Enforcement Information Network, Nowicki had a revoked driving status. Other databases show he has prior operating while intoxicated convictions in Michigan, Missouri, and California.

Nowicki is due back in court next month.

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