Hours-long standoff leads to arrest in Kalamazoo Sunday

KALAMAZOO, Michi (WXMI) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released more information about a hours-long standoff that happened on Sunday.

According to safety officials, a 41-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to stab a woman and then stole her vehicle in a domestic violence incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police were able to locate the vehicle along Hotop Avenue and obtained a search warrant for a nearby residence. When officers were searching the building, they found a firearm in plain view and damage to the attic access panel.

After determining the suspect was in the attic, police set up a perimeter and spent several hours working to get the man to surrender, but he refused. The Kalamazoo Metro SWAT Team was activated, and using a pole and body-worn camera, officers determined the suspect was hiding in insulation.

K-9 Lex with the department was deployed and was able to get to the suspect; he quickly surrendered to officers and was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the KDPS Operations Division at 269-337-8142. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, through the P3Tips mobile app, or online at KalamazooSilentObserver.com.