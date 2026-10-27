Armed suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement in Leroy Township

CALHOUN COUNTY, Colo. — An armed suspect died Monday after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement in Leroy Township, according to a news release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Running Deer Ridge at around 5:30 p.m. Monday following reports of a domestic situation the previous day involving 35-year-old Travis Baker and his parents. The suspect’s parents told deputies they were concerned for their son’s behavior, particularly because he owned firearms while on probation.

When deputies arrived at the scene, shots were fired from inside the home and “numerous rounds were fired toward responding law enforcement personnel, striking specialized response vehicles belonging to both the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Battle Creek Police Department,” according to the news release.

Two sheriff’s office drones were also shot down, deputies said.

The exchange of gunfire forced law enforcement to issue shelter-in-place orders due to the potential for stray gunfire.

“During the incident, an officer with the Battle Creek Police Department discharged their firearm from a specialized response vehicle,” deputies said, adding a fire “rapidly engulfed” the home, preventing officers from immediately confirming whether Baker was injured or alive.

Baker was subsequently confirmed deceased, deputies said.

The immediate threat to the public was resolved and the shelter-in-place was lifted, they added. The circumstances surrounding the shooting and structure fire remain under investigation.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Marshall Regional Law Enforcement Center to provide additional information about the incident.

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