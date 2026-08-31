18-year-old man killed in shooting on Grand Rapids' southeast side Sunday, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man was killed in a weekend shooting on Grand Rapid’s southeast side, a spokesperson with the Grand Rapids Police Department said Monday.

The shooting happened at a home on Sherman Street SE near the intersection of Fuller Avenue SE at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

At the scene, police found 18-year-old John Edward Garner III unresponsive and he was declared dead after first responders attempted to perform life saving measures to no avail, according to GRPD spokeswoman Jennifer Kalczuk.

She said the investigation by the Major Case Team is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact GRPD or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at 616.456.3380. Tips can also be sent safely and anonymously through Silent Observer via their phone line (616.774.2345), website, or app.

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