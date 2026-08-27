Corewell announces major expansion plan for Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids

Corewell Health announced plans for a massive expansion the Butterworth Hospital campus in Grand Rapids.

According to the healthcare organization, the expansion includes a new 621,000 square-foot facility that includes the construction of a new emergency department, 180 private beds and 12-16 operating rooms.

Corewell Health

The locations that's being considered for the expansion includes 230 Michigan St. and 330 Barclay Ave. where existing Corewell facilities are located.

According to Corewell, the expansion plan was driven by the city's growth.

Corewell Health

“As our community grows and ages, the need for medical care is steadily increasing and we want to make sure we are providing the best care for our neighbors throughout the region,” Corewell Health West Michigan President Josh Kooistra said in a statement. . “We are investing in Grand Rapids’ future.”

According to Corewell, emphasis will be placed on modernization, large and more comfortable patient rooms, and semi-private rooms will be eliminated.

The project is set to be complete around 2030.