Cedar Point hiring 6,500 people as it prepares to open on May 7, 2022

Cedar Point is planning to hire thousands of people as it prepares to open for the 2022 season.

According to Cedar Point, they are hiring around 6,500 seasonal associates, who will earn $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions.

The amusement park said job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including:

Bartenders and Servers (tipped positions)

Custodial

Food & Beverage

Guest Services and Events

Hotel Operations

Ride Operations

Security

Skill Trade Maintenance

They are also hiring multiple full-time positions including in maintenance, food & beverage, IT and more.

On-site housing is available for eligible Cedar Point workers, and the company said they offer discounts, reward programs, free admission to any Cedar Fair park and more.

“Having grown up in the area and worked seasonally at Cedar Point, I know how amazing this place is for those looking for a rewarding summer job,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “On the surface, the benefits and wages are great; but on a deeper level, the connections with new friends from around the world, interactions with guests, experiences to last a lifetime and the park’s breathtaking setting make this the best place to work.”

A complete list of available seasonal and full-time positions is available at cedarpoint.com/jobs.

Cedar Point will open on Saturday, May 7.