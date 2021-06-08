Watch
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Michigan-bred rock star Kid Rock uses homophobic slur

Theo Wargo
<p>performs at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City.</p>
Michigan-bred musician Kid Rock was caught on camera using a homophobic slur while performing at a bar in Tennessee, according to TMZ.

In the video, the 50-year-old can be seen calling a crowd member a “f*****g f****t," for having his or her phone out. He also looked directly into the camera saying, "F**k your iPhone."

According to TMZ, security was telling those in attendance at the FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, TN to put their phones away. When they did not comply, Kid Rock stepped in.

"You f**king f*****s with your iPhones out," he can be heard saying in the video.

He also mocked fans telling them to "post his crotch" instead.

