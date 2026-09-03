Calhoun County assault suspect arrested after being found hiding in doghouse

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an assault of a man and woman in Calhoun County and overnight search that prompted a shelter-in-place.

It started on a report of an assault at a home in Pennfield Township, where a man and woman said they were assaulted by a suspect, later identified as a 33-year-old man.

Both victims suffered visible facial injuries and the woman also had a significant head injury from a blunt object.

The victims told Calhoun County deputies that the suspect was last seen inside the home and had access to firearms, and had made multiple homicidal and suicidal statements.

Deputies established a perimeter around the home and tried to get the suspect to exit. Eventually, they used a drone to search the house and found the suspect was not inside.

The CCSO Special Response Team then conducted a search of the residence and associated buildings but was unable to find the suspect.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Battle Creek Police Department K-9 team located the suspect hiding in an exterior doghouse at a nearby residence. He was taken into custody without incident.