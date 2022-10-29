Businesses, students prepare for MSU vs. Michigan football game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — From businesses to students, many are preparing for the rivalry game between the Michigan State University and University of Michigan tomorrow.

With MSU fans in town and thousands more on the way, U of M junior Benjamin Wilson and his Theta Xi fraternity brothers are making sure history doesn't repeat itself.

The Diag's block M, a bronze fixture implanted in the ground, was vandalized in 2014 and 2018.

The fraternity brothers setup a tent and couches to stand guard to 'Defend the Diag'. They say at least two people are there at a time.

"It’s cold. No one wants to do it, but we’re organized about it," Wilson said.

A number of people stopped by the tent out of curiosity which is a good thing as the fraternity’s mission is part of a bigger cause.

“We’re also raising money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. So, all donations go straight to them. Our goal is $3,000 because that’s what we raised last year. We’re almost at $2,000 so far," he explained.

Wilson said, "You can donate to our cause through Venmo. Just put 'Defend the Diag' in the caption. It's @Xi-UMich. If people wanted to donate that'd be great too."

The game at the Big House is a triple benefit for Russ Furrha. He's a U of M alum, a former football player, and the coffee shop he manages is directly across the street from the stadium.

He noted 100,000 people are within a stones throw of Drip House Coffee.

“It’s just a great time of the year, and whenever Michigan is doing well it even makes it that much better," Furrha told 7 Action News.

He said game days, in general, are already huge for business. But Furrha believes the rivalry game will have the coffee shop even busier.

When asked how the business prepares for game day, he said, "We order double the inventory and double the staff, generally."

"It’s always exciting. You never know what’s going to happen. It’s hard to predict, but we prepare for the best and that’s all you can do," Furrha explained.

With U of M on a roll this season, at 7 and 0, he said he doesn’t see that undefeated streak ending tomorrow.

"We’re going to absolutely demolish Michigan State because yes, they are our younger brother and that’s what we do to our younger brother," Furrha said.

He added, "We’re going to teach ‘em a lesson tomorrow."