Body found in submerged car in Pentwater, death investigation underway

PENTWATER, MI (WXMI) — Police are investigating after kayakers found a submerged vehicle with a body locked inside.

It happened Wednesday morning at the municipal boat launch in Pentwater Lake.

Divers pulled a Red Jeep from the water that police say was previously reported missing out of Grand Haven.

Officers say Flock cameras also spotted it in the area early Tuesday morning.

Divers were able to locate a man inside the vehicle. Right now, the name of the person inside has not been released.

Officials say an autopsy and notification of next of kin are still pending.

