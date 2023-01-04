Bills player collapse brings back painful memories for family of former Lions player Chuck Hughes

(WXYZ) — Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest, is still in critical condition, but is recovering in a positive direction, according to a family member.

A representative for Hamlin's family gave an update today, saying in part that Damar's recovery is moving in "a positive direction" and that they remain optimistic.

The terrifying ordeal happened just nine minutes into the Monday night Bills-Bengals game, and while this was a scary sight for all of us to watch at home, for the family of a former Detroit Lion, it brought back decades of heartache.

Chuck Hughes, a 28-year-old wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, suddenly collapsed and passed away at the end of the fourth quarter during a game against the Chicago Bears in 1971.

Hughes' nephew Cody talked to 7 Action News about how his family reacted to the scary moments from Monday night.

“Fifty years of pain basically just came rushing back all at once,” said Cody.

Last season, the Lions honored Hughes for the 50th anniversary for his death.

“That’s a big loss in our family still … I grew up obviously after Chuck had passed away, but ... everyone talked about Uncle Chuck and his legacy and the things that he did,” said Cody.

At the time of his death, ambulances were not standard at NFL games. That change was made after Hughes passed away.

"Hopefully this has saved Damar Hamlin’s life," Cody said.

We asked Cody if his family has a message for anyone watching. Cody said to continue to love and show grace, and that anything can happen and change in a second.

“We want everyone to know we’re praying for him and just tell your loved ones you love them and move forward every day," said Cody.

