Artificial Christmas trees could see double-digit price increase this year due to supply chain issue

(WXYZ) — Christmas may be a few months off, but if you're planning on getting a tree this year, you might want to start saving now.

The artificial Christmas tree industry expects prices on its products to go up by double-digital percentages.

Some holiday companies say current global supply problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and high shipping expenses are among the reasons why tree costs are going up.

The American Christmas Tree Association said up to $2 billion worth of artificial trees are sold every year.