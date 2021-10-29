Amid toy shortages & shipping delays, many retailers offering early holiday shopping deals

Many retailers are already rolling out holiday deals, a month before Black Friday and even before Halloween, amid the predicted shortage of some toys because of the current shipping delays.

Lowe's started its "Season of Savings" sale this week, and more bargains are coming your way.

We caught up with Laurie Goodman from Huntington Woods at the Target in Southfield when she was shopping for Legos .

"I’ve heard if you don’t get them early, it’s possible you might not get them at all," Goodman said, referring to sought-after toys and recent inventory issues.

She was there thanks to a promotion from Target offering a $10 gift card when you spent $50 on Lego sets.

If you download the Target app, you can find the "Deal of the Day."

On the day of our shoot, Disney Princess Dress-up and Role-play toys were 10% off in-store, but the "Deal of the Day" on the app had it for 30% off.

Of course, that deal expired at the end of that day, so you have to check the app frequently to catch deals on items you want.

Target is also offering some longer lasting deals — like 25% off one toy or kids' book through November 13.

The retailer has a "Holiday Price Match Guarantee" that kicked off on Oct. 10. If the price of an item you bought at Target drops on or before Dec. 24, you can request a price match.

Over at Best Buy, the "Early Deals Event" is on. It ends at 11:59 p.m. central time on Halloween.

You can sign up for a Best Buy TotalTech or My Best Buy Membership and buy an item marked "Black Friday Prices guaranteed."

You'll also get a refund for the difference if the Best Buy price drops before Nov. 26. One deal offers a Samsung 55-inch 'The Frame Series' LED 4KTV for $999, which is $500 off the original price.

Walmart is already touting its Black Friday Deals. The Little Tikes Easy Store 3-foot trampoline is $44, down from $69.99.

Amazon's "Epic Daily Deals" page is also offering thousands of bargains. Madden NFL Playstation 4 and 5 games are $20 off, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions are 34% to 41% off.

Macy's has its "Friends and Family" promotion. Enter the promo code "FRIEND" when checking out to get an extra 25%, 15%, or 10% off select items.

At Nordstrom.com, don't miss the "sale" items, especially the "New Markdowns' with some prices more than 50% off.

If the shipping delays and possible toy shortages aren't enough to motivate shopping earlier, retailers are hoping these deals will be.